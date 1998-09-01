An Introduction to the Yogini Dasha

Once upon a time, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were strolling in the forests of the Himalayas. Puzzled by the applicability of various dashas in astrology, Goddess Parvati asked Lord Shiva, “There are innumerable dasha systems in astrology, but in the Kaliyuga, which dasha would tell us in a flash the results of a person’s Karma?”

Lord Shiva said, “It is the Yogini dasha.” And thus Lord Shiva revealed this dasha to Goddess Parvati. In the Kaliyuga, after careful examination of this dasha on a chart, the results do not go wrong. By knowing the mere name of the Yogini operating for a person, the things happening in the life of that person during the period of Yogini can be known. According the Rudrayamal, the Yogini dasha gives excellent results in Kaliyuga:

क्रितादिकालत्रितये वरिष्ठं दशागणं यद्गदितं पुराणैः।

The dashas propounded by various ancient masters were excellent for the three yugas – Satyayuga, Tretayuga and Dwaparayuga – but for Kaliyuga, dasha calculatation based on Yogini dasha is great for giving all types of results.

In view of the above statement, it is surprising why this dasha is not more universally employed.

The conditions of applicability of three dashas – Vimshottari, Ashtottari and Yogini – are given thus:

Out of the three dashas applicable at the time of birth, Vimshottari dasha should be applied for the births at night during Shukla Paksha and Ashtottari dasha for births during day in Krishna Paksha. In all other cases Yogini dasha gives results.

It is generally observed that Yogini dasha, like Vimshottari dasha, gives results even if applied unconditionally.

The Basics

There are eight types of Yoginis: Mangala, Pingala, Dhanya, Bhramari, Bhadrika, Ulka, Siddha and Sankata. It is believed that the planets Moon, Sun, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn, Venus and Rahu have evolved respectively from the Yoginis Mangala, Pingala, etc. The sequence of these Yoginis, their lords and operative periods are given in Table 1.

Table 1 Order of Yoginis, their lords and dasha periods S.No. Yogini Lord Period 1. Mangala Moon 1 year 2. Pingala Sun 2 years 3. Dhanya Jupiter 3 years 4. Bhramari Mars 4 years 5. Bhadrika Mercury 5 years 6. Ulka Saturn 6 years 7. Siddha Venus 7 years 8. Sankata Rahu 8 years Total Period : 36 years

Please observe that the sequence of Yoginis is alternatively benefic and malefic and their periods are progressively increasing by one year.

Calculation of Yogini Dasha

Yogini dasha is a nakshatrika dasha based on the nakshatra of the Moon at the time of birth. Note down the nakshatra number of the Moon, taking Ashwini as nakshatra number 1. Add 3 to it. Divide by 8. The remainder represents the Yogini dasha operative at the time of birth. It should be restricted to whole numbers and remainder be noted down.

Dasha at Birth = (Moon’s nakshatra + 3) / 8

If the remainer is 1 the dasha operative at the time of birth is Mangala, if 2, Pingla, and so on.

Remainder Dasha 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 or 0 MangalaPingalaDhanyaBhramariBhadrikaUlkaSiddha Sankata

Dasha operating at the time of birth

Suppose a person is born when the Moon was at 7s10°0′ (Scorpio 10 degrees). To calculate Yogini dasha operative at the time of birth, note down the nakshatra of the Moon which is Anuradha, nakshatra number 17. To this figure add 3. The result is 20. Now divide by 8. The quotient is 2 and the remainder is 4.

Dasha at Birth = (Nak # of Moon + 3) / 8 = (17+3)/8 = 20/8

Quotient = 2, Remainer = 4

Remainer 4 indicates that Bhramari dasha was running at the time of birth.

Calculation of Balance of dasha

To calculate the balance of dasha –

1. The balance of dasha is dependent on the degrees remaining to be traversed by the Moon in its nakshatra. Note down the extent of Moon’s nakshatra. In the above case the nakshatra is Anuradha which spans the arc 7s3°20′ to 7s16°40′.

2. Subtract the longitude of the Moon from the nakshatra ending degree.

End of Anuradha nak. = 7s16°40′

Longitude of the Moon (–) = 7s10°00′

Difference (say ‘A’) = 7s16°40′

3. Convert the difference ‘A’ into minutes by multiplying its degrees with 60 and adding the remaining minutes. The result is 400′.

4. Multiply the full period of Yogini operating at the time of birth with difference ‘A’ and divide by the full extent of nakshatra 13°20′ (or 800′).

Dasha balance = (Period of Yogini x difference ‘A’) / 800′

The Yogini operating at the time of birth was Bhramari whose full extent is 4 years or 48 months.

Dasha balance = (48 months x 400′) / 800′ = 24 months (2 years).

Calculation Sub periods of Yogini Dasha

In the major period of each Yogini, sub-periods of all Yoginis operate according to the propotional periods in the natural order starting from its own sub period. For example in the major period of Dhanya, sub-periods of all Yoginis will operate starting from Dhanya. The sub periods of all Yoginis operating under their major periods are given in Table 2.

Table 2 : Yogini Dasha Major and Sub Periods Yogini -> Mangala(1 year) Pingala(2 years) Dhanya(3 years) Bhramari(4 years) Bhadrika(5 years) Ulka(6 years) Siddha(7 years) Sankata(8 years) Sub periods y-m-d y-m-d y-m-d y-m-d y-m-d y-m-d y-m-d y-m-d Mangala 0-1-10 – – – – – – – Pingala 0-0-20 0-1-10 – – – – – – Dhanya 0-1-00 0-2-00 0-3-0 – – – – – Bhramari 0-1-10 0-2-20 0-4-0 0-5-10 – – – – Bhadrika 0-1-20 0-3-10 0-5-0 0-6-20 0-8-10 – – – Ulka 0-2-00 0-4-00 0-6-0 0-8-00 0-10-00 1-0-0 – – Siddha 0-2-10 0-4-20 0-7-0 0-9-10 0-11-20 1-2-0 1-4-10 – Sankata 0-2-20 0-5-10 0-8-0 0-10-20 1-1-10 1-4-0 1-6-20 1-9-10 Mangala – 0-2-00 0-1-0 0-1-10 0-1-20 0-2-0 0-2-10 0-2-20 Pingala – – 0-2-0 0-2-20 0-3-10 0-4-0 0-4-20 0-5-10 Dhanya – – – 0-4-00 0-5-00 0-6-0 0-7-00 0-8-00 Bhramari – – – – 0-6-20 0-8-0 0-9-10 0-10-20 Bhadrika – – – – – 0-10-0 0-11-20 1-1-10 Ulka – – – – – – 1-2-00 1-4-00 Siddha – – – – – – – 1-6-20

The Benefic-Malefic Rulership of Yoginis

The eight Yoginis Mangala, Pingala, Dhanya, Bhramari, Bhadrika, Ulka, Siddha and Sankata are governed respectively by the Moon, the Sun, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn, Venus and Rahu. Some have the opinion that the first half of Sankata is ruled by Rahu while the second half is ruled by Ketu.

We see an imbalance of benefic and malefic periods operating through Yogini dasha in the life of an individual. The rulership of these Yoginis is alternatively benefic and malefic. Out of a total period of 36 years of Yogini dasha, 16 years are ruled by benefic planets – Mangala (Moon 1 year), Dhanya (Jupiter 3 years), Bhadrika (Mercury 5 years) and Siddha (Venus 7 years). The remaining 20 years are ruled by malefic planets Pingala (2 years), Bhramari (Mars 4 years), Ulka (Saturn 6 years) and Sankata (Rahu 8 years).

The Naamakshara

The Naamakshara is the first letter of the alphabet in an individual’s name. It is a common practice in India to name a new born child according to the Naamakshara indicated by the pada of the nakshatra of birth of the child. The nakshatra of birth is that nakshatra in which the natal Moon is located. Each nakshatra has four padas or quarters, and each pada indicates certain letters of the alphabet. All these alphabets are unique. At the time of birth, the placement of Moon in a particular nakshatra pada decides the first alphabet of the name of the child. If this system is followed, as has been the practice in India, by merely knowing the name of a person, we can know the nakshatra of his Moon.

There are many advantages of this system. For all the dashas based on the nakshatra of the Moon, the dasha operating at the time of birth and its approximate balance can be calculated. By adding various periods of dashas, the present operative dasha of a person can be found out. Since the operative Yogini dasha reveals a lot about the likely things happening in the life of a person, even in the absence of a proper horoscope, we can know a lot about the person. The marital compatibility of two persons is also based on the Moon’s nakshatra. The operative period of sadhe-saati can be known since it is based on the placement of Moon in a sign and the transit of Saturn in or around that sign.

The table on the facing page reveals the meanings of Yoginis and the results of Yogini dasha major periods as given in the classics. It is generally observed that irrespective of the disbursement of planets in the horoscope of individuals, Yogini dasha periods do give results according to thier meanings as explained in the table.

Analysis of Individual Houses

The key to interpretation of a horoscopic chart lies in the assessment of the strength and weakness of different houses of a horoscope. The twelve houses of a horoscope encompass all the areas in the life of an individual. The strength or weakness of a house will influence the results attributed to that particular house. The quality, quantity and nature of results of individual houses are dependent upon the combined indications of the disposition of the three factors, namely: the house, the house lord, and the karaka or significator.

House: The house is influenced either by placement or by aspect of planets. Influence by the lords of malefic houses or by natural malefics will adversely influence the results ascribed to that house. Similarly placement or aspect of benefics or lords of benefic houses enhances the results of the house concerned. Placement of the house lord in its own house protects the house and it will always improve the results of the house.

House Lord: Disposition of the house lord in one of the trines or kendras gives positive results while placement in Trika (6th, 8th or 12th) houses is a negative factor for the house.

Significator: Ill disposed, weak or afflicted significator gives trouble in respect of the areas indicated by significator.

A deep analysis of these three factors – the house, the house lord and the significator – will indicate whether the results attributed to the house will be negative or positive and also the extent to which they will be adverse or favourable. Relevant divisional charts play a pivotal role in the final outcome of the results.

Significator Planets for the Twelve Houses

House Significator Planet First House Sun. Second House Jupiter for wealth, Mercury for speech. Third House Mars for co-borns and valour, Saturn for servants and subordinates. Fourth House Moon for mother, Venus for conveyances, Mars for lands and properties. Fifth House Jupiter for children, Mercury for education. Sixth House Mars for accidents, Saturn for sickness, Mercury for maternal relations. Seventh House Venus for spouse. Eighth House Saturn for longevity. Ninth House Sun for father, Jupiter for guru, teacher or religion. Tenth House Sun for profession. Eleventh House Jupiter for elder brothers-sisters, and gains. Twelfth House Saturn for separation or renunciation, Venus for bed pleasures, Ketu for emancipation.

Houses to be considered for different significations

Relation Significator Planet and House Father The Sun and the ninth house from the Sun. Mother The Moon and the fourth house from the Moon. Younger brothers and sisters Mars and the third house from Mars. Elder brothers and sisters Jupiter and the eleventh house from Jupiter. Spouse Venus and the seventh house from Venus. Some are of the opinion that for female horoscopes, Jupiter should be considered for spouse. Children Jupiter and the fifth house from Jupiter. Maternal Uncle Mercury and the sixth house from Mercury. Others Lands and properties Mars and the fourth house from Mars. Luxuries and conveyances Venus and the fourth house from Venus. Education Mercury and the fifth house from Mercury. Longevity Saturn and the eighth house from Saturn.

Maraka Houses and Planets

The eighth house from the lagna is the house of longevity. The eighth from the eighth house is the third house, an alternative house of longevity. Twelfth from any house causes loss to that house. In this case twelfth from third and eighth houses are second and seventh houses respectively, which cause loss of longevity and as such are called death inflicting houses or maraka houses. The seventh and the second lords also become the killer or maraka planets. The planets posited in the maraka houses, with the killer planets, and the planets aspected by the killer planets also gain death inflicting powers and become maraka or killer planets. The lord of the twelfth house is also considered a maraka. Saturn is the unconditional maraka for any lagna. Rahu, if placed in sixth, eighth or twelfth house also becomes maraka.

Application of Yogini Dasha on Horoscopic Charts

Before applying dasha system to a horoscope in order to time events, a general assessment of the horoscope is essential. Each house needs to be examined from the lagna, as well as its Karaka. In addition, while examining a particular house, that house needs to be treated as lagna and all other houses considered in relation to that house. For example, in matters of progeny, one needs to consider the fifth house from the lagna, the fifth house from the Karaka Jupiter and also the fifth house from the fifth (i.e., the ninth house from the lagna). In addition, the appropriate divisional chart should also be considered. While considering the appropriate divisional chart, however, it needs to be remembered that the lagna of the divisional chart is additionally significant in respect of the appropriate aspect of life signified by that chart.

In case of the Yogini Dasha, the lords of the different Yoginis are to be considered as the operative dasha lords. To apply Yogini dasha on the horoscope of an individual, first of all take note of the Yogini dasha-antara (major and sub-periods) operating for the period under consideration. Next, find the lords of the relevant Yoginis (major and sub-periods). These dasha lords need to be assessed from the following points:

1. Rashi chart :

(a) from the house under consideration; and

(b) from the significator.

2. Divisional chart :

(a) from the lagna;

(b) from the house under consideration; and

(c) from the significator.

An attempt will be made here to explain the method of application of Yogini dasha through some example horoscopes related to varying areas of life of different natives. For constraints of space only the birth charts and the dwadshamsha charts are being given in the present article; the navamsha charts are not being included in this discussion.

SUN – THE SIGNIFICATOR FOR FATHER

The Sun is considered the significator for the father of a native. If the Sun and the ninth lord are weak or placed in malefic houses, along with affliction of the ninth house, the ninth lord or the Sun by the Trika lords (6th, 8th or 12th lords), it could be a combination for ill-health or even fatality to the father of the native. In order to judge the events pertaining to one’s father, the following factors need to be considered:

(a) Rashi chart: the Sun, the ninth from the lagna and ninth from the Sun

(b) Dwadashamsha chart: the lagna, the Sun, the ninth from the lagna and the ninth from the Sun.

Example One

The native belonging to Chart 1 (born April 24, 1985; 17:39 hrs IST; 28°N39′, 77°E13′) lost his father at an early age. The ninth house is occu-pied by the eighth lord Mars and aspected by a retrograde sixth lord Saturn from the third house. The placement of an exalted eleventh lord Moon also in the ninth house aspected by a debilitated Jupiter from the fifth are relatively ineffective factors for mitigating the affliction to the ninth house. The ninth lord in the seventh, though exalted, is retrograde and associated with a debilitated Mercury.

The Sun, the significator for father, is placed in the adverse eighth house associated with Rahu, without any releiving factor. The ninth house from the Sun receives the aspect of the eighth lord Mars while the ninth lord Jupiter is debilitated and aspected by a retrograde Saturn.

In the dwadashamsha chart, the lagna is heavily afflicted, being occupied by a debilitated Mars, the malignant Ketu and a retrograde Venus. There is no benefic aspect on the lagna or the lagna lord. The ninth lord Jupiter, which also happens to be the sixth lord, is aspected by a retrograde eighth lord Saturn from the sixth house. The ninth lord from the Sun is also heavily afflicted.

Yogini Dasha

The native lost his father on October 1, 1989 when he was running the Yogini dasha of Sankata-Siddha, equivalent to Rahu-Venus.

In the birth chart the major-period lord Rahu is placed in the eighth house with the Sun, the significator for father. Rahu represents Saturn, which occupies the eighth house from the Sun and the seventh (a maraka house) from the ninth house. By its placement in Mesha, it also represents Mars which occupies the ninth house and owns eighth house from the Sun. Venus, the sub-period lord is the owner of the ninth house from the lagna. It is a maraka (lord of the second as well as the seventh) from the Sun and occupies the twelfth from it.

In the dwadashamsha chart, Venus as well as the Rahu-Ketu axis involve the lagna. From the Sun both of them fall in the adverse six-twelve axis. From the ninth house, Venus happens to be the retrograde lord of the eighth house associated with Mars and Ketu.

Example Two

Chart 2 (born September 1, 1989; 9:17 hrs IST; 28°N39′, 77°E13′) belongs to the younger brother of native of Chart 1. He was only a month old when he lost his father.

In the rashi chart the ninth lord is debilitated in the lagna and aspected by a retrograde sixth lord Saturn. The Sun is afflicted in the twelfth house by its association with the eighth lord Mars and with Ketu. The ninth from the Sun is owned by Mars which is afflicted by the Sun and Ketu. The Moon joins this combination of Mars, Sun and Ketu in the twelfth house without providing any relief; it is a weak Moon which is debilitated in the Navamsha (Prepare the navamsha chart to see this!).

In the dwadashamsha the lagna is occupied by Ketu and aspected by Mars. The Sun, the significator as well as the lagna lord, occupies the adverse sixth house. The ninth house from the lagna receives the aspect of the eighth lord Jupiter and the ninth lord associates with a highly malefic retrograde sixth lord Saturn.

Yogini Dasha

The yogini dasha operating at the time of his father’s death was Ulka-Bhadrika ruled respectively by Saturn and Mercury.

In the Birth Chart, the major-period lord Saturn is the sixth lord aspecting the ninth lord Venus. Saturn also happens to be a maraka, being the lord of the sixth and the seventh houses, from the Sun. The sub-period lord Mercury is conjoined with the ninth lord Venus and aspected by a retrograde sixth lord Saturn. From the Sun, Mercury occupies the maraka second house.

In the dwadashamsha chart Saturn is a maraka being the lord of the sixth and the seventh houses from the lagna. From the ninth, it occupies the second house. Its association with Mars, the ninth lord, further confirms the affliction to the father during the dasha of Saturn. Mercury occupies the sixth house from the lagna and owns the sixth as well as the ninth from the Sun.

To further elucidate the above mentioned principles, two more charts of siblings are being given here.

Example Three

Chart 3 (born on August 5, 1981; 7:20 hrs IST; 28°N39′, 77°E13′) belongs to a female native who lost her father in a road side accident at the tender age of seven. Mars, the lord of the ninth from the lagna, occupies an inimical sign and is aspected by the sixth lord Saturn. The Sun occupies the adverse twelfth house and falls in the Rahu-Ketu axis. The ninth from the Sun is aspected by the seventh and the eight lord Saturn. Jupiter, the lord of the ninth from the Sun, is under a dual malefic influence of Saturn and Mars.

In the dwadashamsha, the ninth lord occupies the sixth house in association with Ketu and the twelfth lord Venus and is aspected by the sixth lord Mars. The ninth house receives the aspect of Mars and Saturn. From the Sun the ninth house is occupied by Rahu, aspected by the sixth lord Moon and the twelfth lord Saturn. Venus, the ninth lord from the Sun is associated with Ketu and the sixth lord, the Moon and aspected by Mars. The association of the fourth lord Saturn with the sixth lord Mars in the third house, aspecting the ninth house, without any relief from benefic association or aspect indicates a vehicular accident to the father of the native.

Yogini Dasha

The native lost her father in November 1988 when she was running the Yogini dasha Dhanya-Ulka owned by Jupiter and Saturn respectively.

Jupiter is the lord of the sixth as well as the ninth from the Sun, is associated with the sixth and the seventh lord Saturn and aspected by Mars. From the Sun, Saturn owns the highly malefic seventh and eighth houses. Both Jupiter and Saturn occupy the second house which falls in the sixth from the ninth.

In the dwadashamsha chart, Jupiter as the second lord from the lagna as well as the Sun associates with the Sun in the eighth from the ninth house. Saturn in association with the sixth lord aspects the ninth from the third, the twelfth from the Sun. Both Saturn and Jupiter aspect the ninth house from the Sun.

Example Four

Chart 4 (born on December 26, 1985; 7:00 hrs IST; 28°N39′, 77°E13′) belongs the the younger brother of the above native. The Sun, the Karaka for the father as well as the ninth lord, occupies the lagna in association with the sixth lord. The ninth house from the lagna as well as the Sun receives the aspect of Saturn.

In the dwadashamsha, the lagna lord is associated with the malefics Mars, Ketu and the sixth lord Moon. The ninth lord from the lagna occupies the twelfth house, aspected by the eighth lord Mercury. The ninth house receives the aspect of Mars. From the Sun, the ninth lord Jupiter in the seventh is aspected by the eighth lord Mars while the ninth house itself is aspected by Saturn. Considering the ninth house of the dwadashamsha as the lagna, a highly malefic combination consisting of Moon, Mars, Saturn and Ketu forms in the sixth house. From the ninth house, the fourth lord falls in the sixth house; from the Sun too, the sixth lord falls in the fourth house; both these confirm the promise of an accident in the dwadashamsha chart.

Yogini Dasha

The Yogini dasha operating at the time of the adverse event was Sankata-Bhadrika equivalent to Rahu-Mercury. Rahu represents Saturn which latter falls in the twelfth from the lagna as well as the Sun, the Karaka as well as the ninth lord. Rahu by its position in Mesha also represents Mars which owns the twelfth house from the lagna as well as the Sun and is joined by Ketu. Mercury, in association with Saturn and under the aspect of the eighth lord Moon, falls in the twelfth house from the lagna as well as the Sun. In the dwadashamsha, Rahu occupies the eighth from the lagna and the sixth from the Sun. Mercury owns the eight house from the lagna and the sixth house from the Sun. As the lord of the sixth from the Sun, Mercury occupies the fourth house and is aspected by the Maraka Venus.

Conclusion

The Yogini dasha should be applied not only from the lagnas of the birth chart and the divisional chart but also from the house under consideration and the significator for that house. The position of the significator and the appropriate house thus function as alternative lagnas. These principles will be further elucidated by appropriate examples in subsequent articles.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Category: Dashas